Volatility in the aluminum market and increased demand for aluminum could affect storage revenue for the Owensboro Riverport Authority.
Riverport president and CEO Brian Wright told board members Wednesday that prices for aluminum have escalated over the past year. Meanwhile, aluminum will likely remain in high demand for the foreseeable future.
Wright said companies that have stored aluminum at the riverport are expected to cut back on storage.
“All indications are we are going to see lower level inventories,” Wright said.
After the meeting, Wright said aluminum storage increased at the riverport due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wright previously said the riverport took in 360,000 tons of aluminum, making the facility one of the largest storage facilities for aluminum in the U.S.
Aluminum storage, Wright said, is not the riverport’s primary operation.
“Our mission is to handle these commodities on and off the river,” he said. “The storage is an added benefit we get” in terms of revenue.
“Our main goal is to conduct (commodities) from the river to the truck.”
Wright told board members that price increases in certain kinds of fertilizer could affect farmers’ planting plans, which in turn could affect the amount of fertilizer the riverport handles this year.
“We are subject to see a reduction in the amount of inbound fertilizer coming in,” Wright said.
After the meeting, Wright said, “My main point with the board is we are kind of in an in-flux period.”
In other business, Wright told board members that riverport officials are working with a company that will set up a trial at the facility, where its commodities will be shipped by river.
Wright said he couldn’t disclose the name of the company or commodity and said the trial would establish how much of the commodity could move through the riverport. The company has set up some locations at ports on the Mississippi river, with Owensboro being the company’s next trial, Wright said.
The trial will take place in April. The company is looking at river transport as a way to reduce carbon emissions, Wright said.
River transportation “from an emissions standpoint is the least invasive,” Wright said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
