When Hartford native and Owensboro resident James “Jim” Leonard Wimsatt was born on Sept. 18, 1918, William Desmond Taylor’s silent film “Johanna Enlists” was one of the recent releases in cinema, the average price of gasoline was 25 cents a gallon and naval pilot Roland Rohlfs set a world altitude record of 34,910 ft. flying a Curtis “Wasp” Tri-Plane.
On Monday, Wimsatt celebrated a milestone — his 105th birthday — in the company of friends, family, fellow veterans and elected officials during a disco-themed party inside the dining hall at Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation.
“I am flabbergasted,” Wimsatt said to the guests as he entered the party. “I am very blessed.”
Wimsatt, the middle child of 13, grew up in Hartford before moving to the Natural Bridge area where his father built oil fields in the eastern part of the state.
He eventually made his way to Owensboro during his youth and attended Daviess County High School; where he met his late wife, Gertrude “Trudy” Wimsatt.
Wimsatt went on to serve in World War II in 1941, was stationed overseas for three years mostly in Italy, and witnessed the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 1944.
Upon arriving home, Wimsatt married Trudy in June 1945 and they were married for 77 years.
The Wimsatts moved to Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation about six years ago before Trudy’s passing in July 2022 at the age of 101.
Wimsatt has become known for his interest in art, specifically looking to share the beauty of the commonwealth with others by traveling throughout the state taking photographs of different sites and creating oil paintings of the scenic life.
One of his earlier works included a painting of the Wolf Pen Branch Mill outside of Louisville, while he also ventured out to other states for inspiration like Florida, Idaho and Oregon.
“I’ve always drawn some,” Wimsatt said. “My teachers urged me on it and I started when I was very small. (I drew) horses, dogs and houses.
“... I tried to draw a dog, but it bit me,” he joked.
David Crume, who along with his wife, Marilyn, has known Wimsatt for 20 years, said he “hasn’t changed much.”
“I’ve changed more than he has,” Crume laughed.
Wimsatt described the last year as “pleasant.”
“Nothing really ever bad seemed to happen,” he said. “People have been very kind and helpful.”
Wimsatt’s birthday was celebrated by many, including Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson who presented Wimsatt with the City of Owensboro’s Mayor’s Award of Distinction.
One of Wimsatt’s great nieces, Becky Smyth, said he and his wife have provided her with valuable life lessons.
“They’ve taught us to have a happy attitude. They are two of the most positive people I have ever met in my life,” she said. “They (would) meet life’s challenges and move on.
“They’ve taught us (about) total commitment, faith and love. On all of (James’) paintings, he has ‘FHL’ at the bottom in the corner — which stands for faith, hope and love.”
One of the surprises that Wimsatt received was Gov. Andy Beshear wishing Wimsatt well on the big day through a personal video message.
“You’ve given so much to your community over the years,” Beshear said in the video. “From bravely serving your country during World War II to using your artistic talents to craft paintings of historic sights around Kentucky, you truly have made a difference.
“You have led such an incredible life and I am amazed by you and your impact,” Beshear said. Thank you for being such a big part of Team Kentucky, I appreciate you and happy birthday.”
Getting recognition from the governor was a humbling experience for Wimsatt.
“It makes me feel important,” Wimsatt said.
Regarding words of wisdom and inspiration for leading a happy life, Wimsatt said it’s simple.
“Always be true, faithful and have no guesswork stuff,” he said. “Just tell it like it is.”
