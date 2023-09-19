When Hartford native and Owensboro resident James “Jim” Leonard Wimsatt was born on Sept. 18, 1918, William Desmond Taylor’s silent film “Johanna Enlists” was one of the recent releases in cinema, the average price of gasoline was 25 cents a gallon and naval pilot Roland Rohlfs set a world altitude record of 34,910 ft. flying a Curtis “Wasp” Tri-Plane.

On Monday, Wimsatt celebrated a milestone — his 105th birthday — in the company of friends, family, fellow veterans and elected officials during a disco-themed party inside the dining hall at Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation.

