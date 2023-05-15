The Owensboro Sportscenter was home for Owensboro Catholic High School’s 72nd graduating class on Sunday as its 105 graduates walked across the stage to receive their diplomas in front of friends, family and staff.
For Ella Claire Goetz, her four-year journey was nothing short of “amazing.”
“I wouldn’t have changed it for anything,” Goetz, 18, said. “I have … the most amazing friends here and I’ve just had the best experience.”
A highlight for Goetz was knowing all of her peers in the graduating class, which helped them become “the family that we are.”
“When I think about my four years, all I can think about is being surrounded by such amazing people,” she said.
Alex Garvin, class vice-president, felt welcomed to OCHS with open arms even though he wasn’t enrolled until his sophomore year after moving back to the United States following a two-year stint in Poland.
“I think it has been the most inviting environment I have yet to see,” Garvin, 18, said. “They’re great people. (It’s) a great culture. Everybody is super close.
“I couldn’t have wished for a better high school experience.”
The class of 2023 had a unique experience as the end of freshman year was done virtually due to the height of the coronavirus pandemic before navigating through additional restrictions the following years.
For Goetz, the challenges and hurdles brought reality and life lessons to light.
“... I realized how great high school could be, and then getting it taken away was very hard,” she said. “(With) sophomore and junior years not being normal was really difficult because we had just seen what potential it could have, and it kind of made you realize (the phrase): ‘You don’t know what you have till it’s gone.’
“I definitely felt that and just really (learned) to never take things for granted because they can literally be taken away from you in a day.”
Brooke Hamilton, class secretary and the graduation student speaker, described the day as “an accomplishment, but bittersweet.”
“As a class, I’m just proud of how we persevered through the years through COVID and how we all came together,” Hamilton, 18, said. “I feel like this year really formed us with closeness.”
Goetz said she will miss the familiarity at OCHS, but she hopes to develop that on her new venture at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, among other goals.
“I’m excited to push myself … and I’m excited in college (for) a new beginning,” Goetz said.
Garvin, who will also attend WKU, looks forward to seeing what he’s capable of in this next chapter of his life.
“I’m ready for the independent nature that comes with being a college student,” he said, “and I’m ready to kind of leave the nest and explore everything for myself.”
Hamilton will join Goetz and Garvin at WKU and will study communication sciences and disorders.
Her goal is to become a speech pathologist, something that sparked her interest after spending time at Wendell Foster as part of her career internship class.
“I really enjoyed it and really enjoyed my time there,” she said. “I felt a calling to it.”
During her speech to the class, Hamilton said: “They say high school is the best four years of your life, but I hope for each and every one of you that it is not.
“I know that we are destined for remarkable things in the next phase of our lives,” she said. “I hope you stay in touch with the people that made this high school experience a time of great memories, but keep those memories close because we are moving on.
“Wherever life takes you, be open to it, be happy and know that God has a plan and has given you the strength to face whatever challenges may come your way,” she said. “I hope that the person you learned to be here is evident in every phase of your life and that you grow past this place and accomplish those remarkable things.”
