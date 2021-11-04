Full-time EMTs and paramedics are getting harder and harder to come by, and it is a situation AMR Ambulance Director of Operations Brian Short wants to address head on.
Short shared his issues regarding staffing Wednesday during the regular meeting of the Ambulance Contracting Authority Board.
“Staffing is an issue, I am not going to pretend it is not,” Short said. “We are like most other public safety entities, us along with police and fire, it is getting harder and harder to fill this position.”
Short said the AMR Ambulance, which is currently under contract to provide services to residents of Owensboro and Daviess County, recently welcomed one full-time hire and just hired three additional EMTs.
“Unfortunately for me, they are part-time,” he said.
Steve Johnson, vice president of government and community affairs for Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, said during the meeting that the shortage of employees in the medical field is something that is affecting almost everyone.
“You are absolutely correct in terms of the struggle I think we are all having with workforce,” Johnson said in response to Short’s comments.
Short said AMR Ambulance has two EMTs scheduled to test this weekend to become paramedics, but that it doesn’t solve the staf- fing issues.
“We have two more (EMTs) that will be testing by the end of the year, so that will increase me by four paramedics,” Short said. “The problem on the backside of that is I won’t have any EMTs to backfill those paramedic positions that they are moving into, so that is an issue in itself.”
Short said AMR Ambulance will be hosting a paramedic class in January, and he is hoping that will help the situation some.
The Ambulance Contracting Authority oversees the ambulance contacts and services provided to the citizens of Owensboro-Daviess County to ensure all obligations are met. It is the successor of the Medical Control Authority, which was abolished in March 2020.
