People with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance who are treated or transported to a hospital by American Medical Response, the only ambulance provider in Owensboro, won’t have the service directly covered by their insurance company.
That is true for people with Anthem insurance across Kentucky, an official for the company that owns AMR said Wednesday.
Owensboro and Daviess County officials, who entered into a contract with AMR for the company to provide ambulance service to the area in 2019, said there was little they could do except ask AMR to become part of Anthem’s provider network.
The city and county entered into the AMR agreement after Procarent, the company that owns Yellow Ambulance, informed local officials in January 2019 that it would be ending its service by July 1 of that year. The city and county have a contract with AMR in which they pay a $150,000 subsidy. The contract can be renewed annually for up to 10 years.
An official for Global Medical Response, which owns AMR, said in an email that the company “bills any and all insurance provided, but is not in network with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in the state of Kentucky.”
AMR’s website says: “If a patient does not have insurance coverage, the bill for AMR services will be due directly from the patient. Payment is due within 30 days of receipt of the invoice.”
The company does offer payment plans “and a Compassionate Care Program to assist patients who are experiencing financial hardship with out-of-pocket ambulance transportation expenses,” the website said. The details of that plan were not included on the website.
Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson said Wednesday he was unaware that AMR was not part of Anthem’s network. County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the county is aware of the issue.
“The unfortunate fact, and I commiserate with folks ... (is) you don’t ask the ambulance driver, ‘Will my insurance be accepted as payment?’ ” Mattingly said.
The issue “is one of the things we are trying to work to rectify,” he said.
The city and county have an ambulance board, the Ambulance Contracting Authority. Daviess County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith, who is a member of the board but was not involved in the 2019 negotiations with AMR, said officials do ask AMR to get into Anthem’s provider network.
“I know, in the beginning during the negotiations, they (the board) were aware AMR wasn’t in network,” Smith said. “But I do know they were one of the only viable options.
“Since then, I have had several discussions about getting them into Anthem. I do know there’s not a lot of progress. I do know they are trying to get in network.”
An email with additional questions about the issue between Anthem and AMR was not returned by Global Medical Response. Kentucky’s Anthem media contact did not return a call for comment Wednesday.
According to the 2019 contract approved by the Owensboro City Commission and Daviess Fiscal Court, the cost for AMR to provide advance life support is $870 for emergencies and $562 for nonemergencies. The cost of specialty care transport is $1,125. Basic life support is $541 for emergencies and $387 for nonemergencies.
Other costs for ambulance transport include a $175 advanced life support supplies fee, a $15 per mile charge and a $100 fee if the patient is treated but not transported.
The costs of a medical helicopter were not included in the contract. According to an October article in the American Journal of Managed Care, the average charge in 2020 for fixed-wing air ambulances was $24,507.
County Attorney Claud Porter said there is nothing in the contract that requires AMR to accept payments from Anthem. The contract does require AMR to take Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements.
“We don’t have anything specific for any one network” in the contract, Porter said.
Not having AMR in Anthem’s network affects county employees, who are covered by Anthem, Porter said.
“I am not privy to what negotiations AMR has with Anthem, but it’s my understanding Anthem has a rate where AMR says, ‘I can’t afford to accept that rate,’ ” Porter said.
Other ambulance providers did express interest in being the city and county’s ambulance service provider.
“We interviewed all of them,” Porter said. “Based on the information we had from the hospital, and given the time constraints, we felt AMR provided the logical solution.”
The county and city do not have much leverage in forcing AMR to enter into an agreement with Anthem, Porter said.
“We are not part of those negotiations,” Porter said. “There is not a lot we can do, because we are not the provider.
“If there was any kind of leverage we could do, we would be willing to do it.”
