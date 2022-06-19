State legislators who have worked on judicial issues before said passing a bill to prevent judges removed from office from seeking reelection would not be simple, because such a bill would deprive voters of the right to pick judges.
In April, the state Judicial Conduct Commission removed Julie Hawes Gordon as Daviess Family Court judge, after ruling that Gordon has violated judicial codes of conduct and had misused her position by using it to influence other judges and elected officials.
The JCC, however, does not have the power to prevent a removed judge from seeking reelection. Gordon, who was already on the ballot when she was removed, lost in the primary, but then filed for the second Family Court seat created by legislators earlier this year. Gordon and candidates Andrew Johnson and Angela Thompson will be on the November ballot for the seat.
Rep. Jason Nemes, an Louisville Republican and former director of the Administrative Office of the Courts, said it would require more than passing a bill that to prevent a removed judge from seeking reelection.
“Unfortunately, the legislature couldn’t pass a bill that would impact that, because that would require a constitutional amendment,” Nemes said, which is “more difficult to do.”
A constitutional amendment has to be approved by a supermajority of state legislators and then approved again by voters in a general election.
There are other ways a judge could be prevented from running for office.
For example, the Judicial Conduct Commission could enter into an agreement with a judge under review, which could include a provision that the judge not run for office again, Nemes said. Also, the General Assembly has the ability impeach elected officials, including judges, which would bar a judge from running again for office.
A judge who loses his or her law license would also not be able to run again for judge.
Rep. DJ Johnson, an Owensboro Republican, said the JCC did not seek to prevent Gordon from running again. That is one of the sanctions the JCC can impose, so a bill preventing all removed judges from running for judge again would take a sanction away.
“For us to change that statutorily would inhibit them from doing their job,” Johnson said.
Another issue, Johnson said, is that people have the right to choose judges for their communities.
“I don’t want to limit the citizens’ right to choose who they want to vote for,” Johnson said.
Johnson, who has worked on judicial issues such as redistricting of judges, said he has not heard of anyone working on a bill regarding removed judges. Johnson said he is researching the issue.
“If it becomes apparent we need to do something, we’ll do it,” he said. “But I’m not going to run into anything at this point.”
Nemes also said the issue of the voters’ right to choose judges is important.
In Gordon’s case, “the information has been given to the people,” he said, “and they have the right to take that into account.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.