The sound of cornhole bags slapping against the game boards filled the Owensboro Convention Center Saturday, as some 400 people from 19 different states joined in the American Cornhole Organization Owensboro Major.

Frank Geers, ACO founder and president, said the organization has been around since 2005, when he established it to take the backyard game of cornhole to the next level.

“What we have been doing since then is developing and growing the sport of cornhole,” Geers said Saturday. “The game of cornhole started in the backyard. We made it a sport by creating a pro tour.”

Owensboro is just one of 35 stops on the Aco tour, which also includes stops in Las Vegas, Traverse City, Michigan, Panama City Beach, Florida, and Knoxville, Tennessee.

Those participating in the tournament Saturday at the Owensboro Convention Center could choose from nine different divisions to compete in, including Juniors, Seniors, Womens, Singles, Co-Ed, Quad Competition, World Singles and World Doubles.

Geers said the objective for those competing at the Owensboro tournament is to earn points so they can qualify to play at the World Championship event that will be July 25-31 in Branson, Missouri.

While at first glance the game of cornhole appears to be similar to the much older game of horseshoes, Geers said there is really no comparison.

“The thing about horseshoes is you can’t take horseshoes to a tailgate party,” he said. “The beauty about cornhole is its portability. You can take it to the beach, you can take it to a parking lot, you can take it indoors in a bowling alley or you can play it in your office down the hallway.”

For Russ Funk of Columbus, Ohio, the challenge is part of the reason he keeps coming back for more after more than a decade of participating in cornhole competitions.

“It is an addictive sport; once you jump in, you can’t jump out,” Funk said Saturday. “Everytime you feel like you are at the top of your game, some 12-year-old kid comes along and this kid is throwing something you have never seen and they bring it to a whole other level.”

Funk said his involvement with the ACO has also allowed him to meet people from all over the country and even throughout the world.

“I have got friends all over the United States,” he said. “I have played against people from other countries. I can go anywhere in this country and run into friends of mine.”

For Jamie Hiatt of St. Louis, Missouri, cornhole is a family affair.

“My husband and my two sons also play all the time and that is why we are here.,” Hiatt said.

Hiatt said her family is a part of a group of people in the St. Louis area that decided to make the trek to Owensboro for this weekend’s ACO tournament.

“People don’t think it is hard, but it is hard because it is a mental game and you meet so many new people and get to travel,” she said. “It can be a family sport; anybody can do it.”

Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837