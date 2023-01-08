The American Cornhole Organization (ACO) hosted a majors tournament at the Owensboro Convention Center Friday and Saturday.
Frank Geers, ACO president, said this year’s major was the largest they have had.
“This is one of 35 tour stops that the ACO has this season,” he said. “It’s a points-earning tournament that leads up to our World Championship.”
The 2022 ACO World Championship was held in Branson, Missouri. This year, the ACO World Championship will be held in Owensboro from July 25-29 at the convention center with free admission for spectators.
“These players are trying to earn the right to be able to compete in that championship in July,” Geers said. “We will be back next year. It’s an annual event held during the first weekend of January.”
Geers said it’s been fun to watch the Owensboro tournament grow over the last few years.
“I think the first time we were out here, we had 100 players,” he said. “This event this year is the biggest major that the ACO has ever run across the country.”
The ACO Majors tournaments are held nationally, from Oregon to Florida, even having one this season in Ontario, Canada. The next stop on the tour is Beloit, Wisconsin on Jan. 13 and 14.
“The biggest ones of the season are usually Owensboro, Knoxville and Cincinnati,” Geers said. “There are 502 singles players that competed in Owensboro this weekend.”
Geers said it’s been a pleasure to be a part of an Owensboro connection.
“We work with (Visit Owensboro) closely,” he said. “This is an awesome convention center on the river. Owensboro is centrally located for us. It’s a quaint little all-American town. There are great restaurants, cafes, coffee shops. Lots of things to do. What’s been fun about being here is to watch as this city gets better every year.”
Owensboro is one of ACO’s favorite stops to visit, Geers said.
Geers said men and women of all races, ethnicities and ages are able to play the game of cornhole.
“We are what I would call the forefathers to the sport,” he said. “We did not invent this game. The ACO just made it better. We came along and put rules to the game; created a professional tour; created the idea that a bag could have two sides with different fabrics to it; created the frame game, which is a way of handicapping the sport.”
Gary Ferguson, the 2021 ACO world champion, was competing during Saturday’s events. He is from Clarksville, Tennessee.
“I’ve been competing for about 13 years,” he said. “I stopped for about six years and picked it back up four years ago.”
Ferguson’s favorite part about competing is being able to see all of his friends and fellow ACO players.
“I love the game; I love playing cornhole but this is what I love,” he said. “I love the fellowship.”
The Owensboro major is one of Ferguson’s favorites to participate in.
“They’ve got more players here at this major than they had at Worlds in Branson,” he said. “You will have everyone coming here (for Worlds). Everybody loves Owensboro.”
Owensboro resident Ricky Evans said he loves Ferguson and all of the other ACO competitors.
“The fellowship, the camaraderie that you have with these people is great,” he said. “It rips your heart out when someone loses.”
Evans said ACO players were polled to see where they would like to see the World Championship held and that more than half said Owensboro.
“I’m guessing there will be at least 1,000 people here for Worlds,” he said.
For more information on ACO and to see a schedule of majors tournaments, visit americancornhole.com.
