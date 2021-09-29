The American Duchess, described as a “boutique-style riverboat,” is scheduled to arrive at English Park at noon Wednesday, Sept. 29, for an afternoon of environmental work with the Owensboro Rotary Club.
The American Queen Steamboat Co., which owns the 432-passenger steamboat, is doing a community outreach program this month with eight cities along the Ohio and Mississippi rivers — including Owensboro.
Mark Calitri, president of both the Rotary Club and the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the relationship between the community and American Queen is expected to last several years.
The steamboat is scheduled to return next year for a similar environmental project, he said.
“This project is a bold collaboration between Rotary, the American Queen Steamboat Company and river cities like Owensboro,” Calitri said. “For Owensboro, our riverfront scene is vital to our tourism economy, and projects like this highlight the value of our riverfront.
“The American Queen Steamboat Company has already told us the 2022 season is booking up fast, and they currently have multiple stops planned in Owensboro.”
When the American Duchess arrives, City Commissioner Jeff Sanford is scheduled to read a proclamation welcoming the steamboat and its passengers; County Commissioner Charlie Castlen is expected to make brief remarks; and Mike Weafer, publisher of the Messenger-Inquirer and co-chair of the Owensboro Rotary Club Save the River Day committee, is scheduled to describes the environmental project.
Randy Lanham, education director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, is scheduled to play bluegrass as passengers leave the steamboat.
At 12:30 p.m., an “October Glory” maple will be planted in English Park.
Passengers from the boat will then be taken by motorcoach to Chautauqua Park for a wildflower planting ceremony with representatives of the Regional Water Resource Agency.
Calitri said the wildflowers have deeper roots than grass and sod. The deeper roots enable the soil to absorb more rain and help filter the water before it enters the sewer system, he said.
The motorcoach will return to English Park at 2:30 p.m., Calitri said.
The American Queen Steamboat Company said the idea of the project is to “study environmental issues that negatively affect the Ohio River and explore strategies that can address them.”
The company is working on the project with Rotary Clubs in Owensboro, Louisville, Paducah, Brandenburg and Henderson in Kentucky, as well as clubs in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Alton, Illinois.
“It’s critical for them to see that we’re doing good work here,” Calitri said.
He said the event “shows the importance of Rotary to its communities.”
The local club has 55 members.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.