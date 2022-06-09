Dakota Hayden, a country musician and former "American Idol" contestant, will be performing at the Daviess County Lions Club Fair from 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 22 on the Gazebo stage.
A resident of Fordsville in Ohio County, Hayden won the second season of the web series "SHINE" on Brandon TV before reaching a wider audience after receiving a golden ticket to "Hollywood Week" after auditioning for the ABC television show with a cover of Luke Combs' "When It Rains It Pours" before getting cut in the "Showstopper Round."
For more information and updates about the fair, visit facebook.com/daviesscountylionsclubfair or daviesscountyfair.com.
