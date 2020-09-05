If you want to audition for “American Idol” this year, you don’t have to drive to Nashville, St. Louis or some other city.
You can do it in front of your computer.
Patrick Lynn, senior supervising producer on the show, said, “Instead of us getting on a bus and driving from city to city, we’re doing auditions online this year.”
By the time auditions end on Sept. 25, the producers will have seen several thousand singers, he said.
They’ll be auditioning singers from Kentucky, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania on Monday.
But Kentuckians can also audition on Sept. 9, 15, 17, 21 and 25.
Lynn said contestants should go to www.americanidol.com/auditions to register.
Contestants must be between 15 and 28 years old.
Lynn said people can pick the day and time they want to perform.
“We’ll send you a link to the virtual Zoom room where you’ll wait in a virtual line for your time,” he said.
“It’s a little weird,” Lynn said. “But I’ll be there to talk to them and help them relax. We try to mirror what we do for live auditions.”
Singing into a computer may feel a little strange, he said, “but you’ll see the person you’re auditioning for. And singers are used to performing in front of a mirror, so it’s not that much different.”
Auditions last five to six minutes including time spent talking with producers.
The celebrity judges will eventually see 60 performers.
According to The Blast, a celebrity website, last year’s winner got $250,000 for turning in a completed album, plus $1,000 weekly while recording the album and $1,000 for every master recording delivered along with 15% royalties on album sales.
In 2013, Jenny Beth Willis of Owensboro made it to the Top 20 women singers in the auditions.
The show ran on Fox from 2002 to 2016 and returned to television on ABC in 2018.
Keith Lawrence
