If you've always wanted to be on "American Idol," you'll have a chance to audition Wednesday on Zoom.
Go to americanidol.com/auditions for information and to register for a time.
The producers say performers can sign up to "audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance at making Idol history and being crowned the next 'American Idol'."
The show did Zoom auditions last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and decided to do that again this year because of the recent rise in the number of cases nationwide.
"American Idol" alum Hunter Metts will be joining hopefuls in the online waiting room on Wednesday to answer questions and give audition tips.
