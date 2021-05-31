American Legion honors veterans during ceremony

The harsh reality of war and military service is that not everyone will make it home, American Legion Post 9 Commander Charlie Lagadinos said.
Memorial Day is for honoring the memory of those heroes no longer with us, he said to a crowd gathered Sunday at the Veteran’s Triangle in Elmwood Cemetery. The group was unable to host their annual event last year due to the coronavirus, so Lagadinos said this year is especially important for remembering those lost.
“Let us strive to live up to the examples set by such selfless patriots each and every day,” he said. “Whether the service men and women who we remember served in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the War on Terrorism, or any place or time in between, we say thank you for the freedom you have given us, we are here because of you.”
Laura Morris, auxiliary president and Legion manager, said it’s important to have services for Memorial Day out of dignity and respect for those lost, but also for their families.
Memorial Day might come once a year for some, but for the families of those lost and killed in war, it’s every day, she said.
“Our veterans and those we have lost meed to be remembered,” Morris said. “The least we can do is to bring attention and awareness to the community that they have not been forgotten.”
Each day at the Legion, a Table of Remembrance is on display to honor prisoners of war, and veterans missing in action. Tables of Remembrance vary, but generally include a white tablecloth to represent the pure intentions of service members, a single rose to symbolize the blood service members have shed in sacrifice, a red ribbon represents love of country, a slice of lemon on a bread plate represents the bitter fate of the missing, salt sprinkled on the bread plate signifies tears shed, an inverted glass represents missing and fallen who cannot participate, a Bible represents spiritual strength, a lit candle symbolizes light of hope, and an empty chair represents the absence of missing and fallen soldiers.
For visitors at the Legion, honoring POW/MIA soldiers is a daily ritual. It also is for the families of those soldiers, Morris said.
Lagadinos said COVID-19 was hard for everyone, especially when they were unable to meet and honor veterans as they ordinarily would have.
“This year is especially important,” he said. “We are fortunate we are in a country, the land of the free and the home of the brace, where we are free to do this again this year,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
