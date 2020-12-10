American Legion Post 9 in Owensboro is collecting bikes to give to children for Christmas.

Bobby Self, a member of Post 9, said there is a higher demand for bikes this year with so many people having financial troubles due to COVID-19.

Every year, Self said, the local American Legion post helps to collect donated bikes for different organizations for children, such as Toys for Tots, Christmas Wish, Goodfellows Club and the Salvation Army. He said this is his 10th year being involved with the annual “Bikes for Kids” fundraiser.

This year, he said, is a little different because there is more need due to increased unemployment because of COVID-19.

“There’s a very big demand this year,” he said. “We’re just trying to get as many bikes as we can for the children this year.”

So far, the post has collected about 130 bikes. Self said there is especially a need for 20-inch bikes for boys and girls ages 9-11. The majority of the donations received so far, he said, have been bikes for small children.

This year, with the American Legion post being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, Self said they have partnered with Fast Lane Auto Repair to help collect and store bikes as well as assemble them.

Self said the post chose bikes to collect instead of other toys because they are not only durable and last longer, but they help get children active outdoors.

“When I was a kid, a bicycle meant everything to us,” he said. “A bike can mean everything to a child … it’s special.”

Self said bike donations can be dropped off at Fast Lane Auto at 2121 Triplett St. in Owensboro. Anyone needing a bike donation picked up or wanting to make a monetary donation can call Self at 270-993-5915.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360