The Kentucky AmeriCorps Accelerator conference will return to the Owensboro Convention Center on Nov. 14-15, for the first time since 2016.
That year, Wendy Spencer, the Corporation for National and Community Service’s CEO, swore in the 1,000 members of that year’s class during the conference.
The conference provides training and service opportunities for new and returning AmeriCorps members.
Teresa Jones, destination account executive for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said, “We’re expecting hundreds of members to attend from all over the commonwealth.”
The conference is the kickoff to the 30th Anniversary of AmeriCorps celebration
Since 1994, more than 15,000 Kentuckians have served approximately 23 million hours with AmeriCorps.
Joe Bringardner, Serve Kentucky executive director, said, “Owensboro is a beautiful location, steeped in history with a strong local culture of service. We are thrilled to host this conference with keynote speakers, breakout sessions, service projects and a service commitment ceremony with local leaders.”
He added, “This is also an opportunity for AmeriCorps members and staff to experience parts of Kentucky they may not otherwise visit.”
AmeriCorps grants are awarded to faith-based and nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, local government entities and state agencies.
AmeriCorps says its members serve to meet an identified community need by providing direct services in one of the focus areas — disaster services, economic opportunity, education, environmental stewardship, healthy futures and veterans and military families.
When they are serving, members receive a modest living allowance, childcare and/or health benefits, skills-based and professional development training and forbearance for federally-backed student loans.
After successfully completing a term of service, they also receive an education award to use on future educational expenses or to pay back qualified student loans.
The Senior Connections AmeriCorps program is based in Owensboro and has been sponsored by the Green River Area Development District since 1997.
