Rahmell Peeples walks in his neighborhood during an interview March 26 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Peebles, who is skeptical of what he hears from white-run media and government, didn’t see the need for alarm over the new coronavirus. Peebles is one of roughly 40 million black Americans deciding minute by minute whether to put their faith in the government and medicine during the coronavirus pandemic. “I’ve just been conditioned not to trust,” Peebles said.