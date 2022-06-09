AmpedUP BrewFest will return for its second year from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Beaver Dam Amphitheater.
The 21-and-over event, which debuted last year via a partnership between Beaver Dam Amphitheater, the Beaver Dam Tourism Commission and Uncrafted Territory Brewing Co., will feature a number of craft beers from numerous regional breweries, along with “hot off the grill” food offerings and concessions.
Participating breweries include The Brew Bridge, Gasper Brewing Co., Henderson Brewing Co., the Dam Brewhaus, Hopkinsville Brewing Company, Dry Ground Brewing Company and Madisonville Community College’s fermentation science program.
“I am ecstatic,” said Heath Eric, promoter and publicist with The Eric Group. “We intend this to become the go-to brewfest in the region this year and years to come. We’re going to keep developing and growing it into something really special.”
Eric said that this year will see some changes to the event, such as it being held later in the year, in order to experience cooler weather, and changing the start time to be in the later hours.
Another change includes one of the partners of the debut event, Uncrafted Territory Brewing Co., no longer being involved after the business closed its doors last month.
However, Eric said that the business was vital in making this event happen to begin with.
“We would not be doing this without Uncrafted Territory and their vision and their support and their organization,” Eric said. “They were instrumental in making last year the great success it was. Having an event … that was so well organized and so well done with a hometown brewery really helped set us up to make this something special for the future.”
The event will also feature a live concert with headliner Them Dirty Roses and special guests Galactic Foghorn and Troy Miller.
Originally from Alabama, the four-piece rock group Them Dirty Roses is composed of brothers James and Frank Ford, vocalist/guitarist and drummer, respectively, and their hometown friends guitarist Andrew Davis and bassist Ben Crain. The band played its first show together in 2012.
The group is scheduled to perform at the Born & Raised Music Festival in Oklahoma in September, playing on the same day as Lynyrd Skynyrd. Eric has compared the group to a modern-day version of the legendary rock band.
“They are a perfect fit for this demographic,” Eric said. “They are working their rear ends off out there touring. (They’re) a dynamic, entertaining band; just the perfect match for The DAM and for BrewFest and the 21-and-over crowd. I think folks will look back years from now and remember the year that Them Dirty Roses played at the AmpedUP BrewFest.
“The BrewFest is certainly all about the beer, but (it) has an equal value in the entertainment.”
Password presale will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, June 10 with tickets going on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Monday, June 13.
To receive the password for the presale, sign up for the email newsletter at BeaverDamAmp.com.
VIP tickets will be on sale for $55, which will include early entry at 4 p.m., commemorative VIP event credentials, an official event T-shirt and 20 beer tickets. VIP tickets are limited to 200 and are expected to sell quickly.
General admission tickets will be on sale for $35 and will include access at 5 p.m., commemorative event credentials and 20 beer tickets.
Eric said 1,000 tickets for the event will be available, and there will also be tickets for designated drivers for $5 to ensure safety for those that will be drinking at the event and have arranged for transportation.
Tickets can be purchased at AmpedUpBrewFest.com or by calling 800-514-3849.
Currently, there are no COVID protocols or restrictions in place, but measures will be put in place if needed.
For more information, visit BeaverDamAmp.com or facebook.com/BeaverDamAmp.
