My first car — as mentioned before — was a 1948 Plymouth I believed to be the best automobile in the history of travel.
The four-door beauty with whitewall tires came storming out of my memory bank a few days ago when my most recent vehicle, a 2012 Honda, rolled out of my garage and down my driveway for the last time.
And now a one-car garage is more empty than a football field in June. And there is every reason to believe it will remain that way until I’m afforded my last rights.
Such are the ways of those whose years advance to elderly. Who have their power of balance reduced to the support of crutches and the loss of eyesight that makes driver’s licenses useless.
I didn’t realize there were so many places to go until I found out driving was out of my life forever. Thank goodness for a helpful and willing daughter, who sees to it I get to Gary’s Drive-In every morning for my verbal bashing from my two professed-to-be friends.
Those friends — and they are very good friends — also see that I get rides back home.
Not being able to drive, however, does not stamp out my ability to remember.
And it was my late and loving wife, along with her daughter Dawn, that played the starring role in this jewel out of the past.
Dawn was a very young girl when she joined her mom kneeling beside her bed saying their nightly prayers. Anita would patiently recite various lines of various payers, and Dawn would repeat them.
On one particular night the prayer was the Hail Mary, and the line Anita recited was Holy Mary Mother of God.
With all of the honest effort she could muster, Dawn repeated “Holy Mary mother of God, I’ve got to pee on the potty.”
Needless to say, that ended the night’s praying, but not my wife’s fit of laughter.
And needless to say again, Russia’s Vladimir Putin has taken it on himself to create a world of death, pain, suffering, homelessness and destruction, but not a fit of laughter.
I beg forgiveness for even the hint of another world war, but that appears to be what that idiot is looking around the corner at.
Come on, Dawn, let’s pray some more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.