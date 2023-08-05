It feels like forever ago, but it’s actually been about seven years since Dad first came to visit me in Owensboro.
I’m not too modest to admit that I was a fabulous hostess, filling our time together with all the things Dad enjoyed doing.
This included a fish fry at the VFW, where he was welcomed by the proverbial red carpet, or, more accurately, a big vinyl banner that read “Welcome Jerry Keohane.”
We sat at a long table where Dad traded stories with other veterans, and when we finally said our good-byes — hugs and handshakes all around — someone took down the banner, rolled it up, and gave it to us. I later bought one of those big cardboard shipping tubes and mailed it to him in Buffalo.
We made a tour of all the veteran memorials around town, including the torpedo in front of the American Legion building, where I dutifully recounted the story of Mush Morton and the Wahoo; and of course, the Charles Shelton Freedom Memorial at Smothers Park.
Then-Sheriff Keith Cain — who knows a thing or two about honoring veterans — had invited me to bring Dad to his office for a visit, and so I did.
But first, we walked around the courthouse, looking at the “Walk of Honor” flags, fluttering lightly in the breeze. I found the one I had sponsored through the Kiwanis Club, proudly lifting the tag so Dad could see his name, and Mom’s, recognizing their service in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Sheriff Cain (I can never call him “Keith”) greeted Dad with a hearty handshake, and I melted quietly into the background as the two veterans shared their military histories with one another. Although they were separated by a generation, they quickly discovered, and explored, the common ground familiar to veterans of all wars.
When we got ready to leave, Sheriff Cain presented Dad with one of those brown campaign hats worn by members of the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office — the kind that looks like Smokey the Bear’s hat. Dad was thrilled. Even among his massive collection of military and law enforcement memorabilia, he didn’t have anything like this.
I found a sturdy box, one big enough to accommodate the hat without crushing it, and Dad carried it with him onto the plane when it was time to go home.
And a few days later, he called me with a request. Would I mind, he asked, going back to see Sheriff Cain to ask for a couple of extra chin straps? There was one already on the hat, of course, but they were made of leather, and tended to wear out after about 20 years.
So I went back downtown and (somewhat blushingly, I’m sure) made my request.
Sheriff Cain laughed — loudly — as he handed me two extra straps. “How old is your Dad?” he asked, and I replied, “89.”
“Now that’s an optimist,” he chuckled, and I had to agree.
Dad did not outlive the leather straps, however; not even the original one.
He passed away at age 94, in his own home, still surrounded by his beloved collection.
That was almost two years ago now, on Patriot Day 2021.
I didn’t return to Dad’s house until about two weeks ago, when my brother Patrick and I flew to Buffalo to pick up the items my cousin Steve had boxed up for us.
One of those items was the brown campaign hat … with its original strap. However, Steve did not pack any of the extra straps.
That’s all right.
According to Dad’s calculations, this strap has about 15 good years left. By my calculations, I have about 30 good years left.
So, somewhere along the way, I’ll have to pick up an extra strap.
In the meantime, the hat is displayed in a place of honor at my house, just as it was at Dad’s house.
The symbol of an optimist has come home.
