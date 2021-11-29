For generations of Owensboro residents, the Anderson Christmas Tree lot in front of Wesleyan Park Plaza has been the place to get a fresh-cut Christmas tree in the city.
Started by the late Richard Anderson in 1960, today the business is operated by his sons Keith and Kurt Anderson.
“After our dad passed away back in 2005, we decided we would keep it going because he would have wanted it,” Keith Anderson said. “Our mom was born on Christmas Day, his birthday was in December also, so we have just been a Christmas family forever.”
Anderson said the plaza located at 2630 Frederica St., was built by his grandfather, and the family set up their first seasonal Christmas tree lot where the McDonald’s is currently located.
“Once Grandad sold that piece of property, we started selling over here, and we have been here ever since, which probably had to be 1971 or 1972,” he said. “We have been here trying to supply fresh Christmas trees to Owensboro, Kentucky for 61 years now.”
Tim and Megan Mischel of Owensboro were out scoping out the perfect Christmas tree with their family Friday morning, something that is an annual tradition for them.
“We come every year,” Megan Mischel said. “We just like the smell and the look of a real tree.”
Lifelong Owensboro resident Debbie Dugger said she buys a tree from the Andersons every Christmas.
“I have had a real tree for the past, probably, 42 years and I love the smell; I love the idea of having a fresh tree in my home,” she said Friday at the tree lot.
Dugger said her parents always had a real tree while she was growing up, but eventually decided to purchase an artificial tree when she was a teenager.
While some people might not want to deal with the inevitable needles that can drop off a real tree as the days get closer to Christmas, Dugger said that is not an inconvenience to her.
“That can vacuum up; that is no problem for me,” she said.
As far as keeping trees hydrated and looking fresh throughout the holiday season, Anderson has a few tips on the matter.
“Definitely do not want to put it by a fireplace, keep it away from a heat vent,” he said. “If you have a heat vent turn it off and keep the temperature down in your house a few degrees.”
According to the Anderson Christmas Trees website, a solution of 1 cup corn syrup, three tablespoons of liquid bleach and one gallon of water can be used to help the tree stay fresher longer.
While the lot has a variety of popular Christmas tree varieties, Andersons said there is always one that seems to in greater demand than all the others — “Fraser fir, plain and simple, everybody wants a Fraser fir.”
Described as having soft, wide, dark green needles, the Fraser fir is a small evergreen coniferous tree that is known to grow to between 30-50 ft. tall and feature a trunk of up to 16-20 inches across.
Other items currently available at Anderson Christmas Trees include Concolor fir trees, Scotch pine trees as well as fresh wreaths and swags. Delivery is available.
Anderson said all of the trees sold at his family lot are grown in Mesick, Michigan, and the lot will remain open until the all the trees are sold. Last year that date happened to be Dec. 8.
After 61 years of providing Christmas trees and holiday memories for countless local residents, Anderson said he is not sure how many more years he has in him to keep the lot going.
“I don’t know how much longer I can do it,” he said. “We don’t have anybody to pass it down to, so I guess when we run out of gas we are going to be out of gas.”
Anderson said despite all the effort that goes into running the Christmas tree lot every year, the work is rewarding.
“People are usually in a good mood when they come to buy a Christmas tree, so it keeps you in a good mood, too,” he said. “ When it is done, you are tired but you wish it wasn’t over.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
