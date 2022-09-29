The Salvation Army of Owensboro has opened up registration for its annual Angel Tree Christmas assistance program, which will continue until Friday, October 21.

The program, which began with the national organization in 1979, is one of The Salvation Army’s highest profile Christmas efforts. It was created by Majors Charles and Shirley White while working with a shopping mall in Lynchburg, Virginia, to help provide clothing and toys for children during the holiday season.

