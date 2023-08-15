The Daviess County Animal Care and Control has lowered cat and kitten adoption fees, in the hope of alleviating the overflow of cats at the facility.
County animal control director Ashley Thompson said Monday the shelter is currently housing 108 cats and 74 dogs.
In terms of dogs, 74 is actually an improvement, Thompson said. A few weeks ago the shelter had 97 dogs, Thompson said.
“When we had that high a number on the dogs; we were OK on cats. No that has flipped,” Thompson said.
The large number of cats has created challenges.
“Every day is a struggle,” Thompson said. “We get new ones in, and we have to juggle to find space for them, because no one wants to euthanize them.”
The issue of having large numbers of animals is not limited to the Daviess County shelter.
“We do work with rescues when they have room, but the rescues these days have the same problem — they are getting more animals in than are getting adopted,” she said.
Thompson said there could be numerous factors contributing to the influx, such as returning animals the adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic back to shelters. But animal shelter numbers have been increasing annually since before the pandemic, Thompson said.
“We noticed, in 2019, we were getting a tremendous amount of animals here,” Thompson said. “Every year (since), we’ve taken in more animals than we did before.”
Thompson said the shelter has had to euthanized a some cats that were too sick or injured to be adoptable. The shelter is working to arrange a cat donation event for Saturday at the Owensboro PetSmart, and has lowered cat adoption rates.
The adoption fees for adult cats have been waived. Kittens can be adopted for $30 each, or two for $50.
“It’s always better to adopt kittens in pairs,” because kittens that are companions are less likely to try to claw at people for play, Thompson said.
“We have cats that are adoptable that could go today,” Thompson said.
The adoption fee for dogs in $100 for most dogs.
“Most people don’t blink an eye on a ($100 fee) for a dog,” Thompsons said.
