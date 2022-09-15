Due to parking lot maintenance work, the Daviess County Animal Shelter will be closing at 4 p.m. on Friday. The Animal Shelter will also be closed on Saturday. For any questions, call 270-685-8275.
Animal shelter changing hours with parking lot work
- By Staff Reports
- Updated
