The Daviess County Animal Shelter is trying to reduce its pit bull and pit bull mix population by waiving its adoption fee for October.
“It’s what we have the most of and what we euthanize the most,” said Ashley Thompson, shelter director.
According to Thompson, the fee waiving is in conjunction with this being National Pit Bull Awareness Month. The normal adoption fee is $100 for male or female, which includes shots, microchipping and spaying or neutering.
“There are also a lot of dogs that are pit mixes but don’t necessarily look like pit mixes,” Thompson said. “When you DNA test, they have pit in them, but the only thing we can do is go by the looks of them. We can’t do a DNA test on every dog we have.”
Contributing to the large number is that Daviess animal control officers retrieve more stray pit bulls, and more pit bulls are brought to the shelter by owners than any other breed, according to Thompson.
Pit bulls have gained a reputation for being an aggressive breed.
On Oct. 7, a pit bull attack gained national attention after a 5-month-old boy and 2-year-old girl in Memphis, Tennessee, were killed by the family’s dogs. The mother, Kirstie Bennard, 30, suffered severe wounds from the pit bulls while trying to intervene.
According to pittbullinfo.org, the pit bull risk rate of a fatal bite per 100,000 dogs is less than 1%.
It lists eight other breeds as higher risks, with the top three being a malamute at 6.79%, chow chow at 2.32% and St. Bernard at 2.05%.
Thompson said her animal control officers are trained to handle all dog breeds.
“They receive onsite training, and they go to an offsite training,” she said. “It’s not focused on pit bulls; it’s just dogs in general. A lot of it has to do with your body language and how you approach dogs. Any dog can be aggressive.”
As far as anyone from the public considering a pit bull or any other dog adoption, Thompson recommended doing research about the breed.
“The reason why most dogs are here is that most people don’t do their research before they adopt,” she said.
The shelter houses an average of 80 dogs.
Of that number, Thompson estimated 30% are pit bulls and pit bull mixes.
“We’ve had a few adopted (this month), but it’s not catching as much attention,” she said.
The Daviess County Animal Shelter accepts open admissions.
“If you’re a Daviess County resident, you can bring in any animal whether it’s yours or a stray,” Thompson said. “We don’t turn any animal away. …The goal is to keep animals off the street so they don’t become a danger and/or threat to the people.”
