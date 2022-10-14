PIT BULLS

Daviess County Animal Shelter employee Katherine Zboril spends time Monday at the shelter with “Blueberry,” a pit bull mix that is available for adoption.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Daviess County Animal Shelter is trying to reduce its pit bull and pit bull mix population by waiving its adoption fee for October.

“It’s what we have the most of and what we euthanize the most,” said Ashley Thompson, shelter director.

