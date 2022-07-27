Animal Shelter hit with influx of cats

The Daviess County Animal Shelter usually has more dogs and cats than it knows what to do with.
Ashley Thompson, shelter director, said the number of animals was abnormally high last week with 122 — 71 of which were cats.
Thompson said 28 of the cats were removed from a single home and 10 more from another.
“It’s pretty common in our community,” said Thompson about homes keeping large quantities of animals inside. “It’s not something you drive by and see from the street. …It’s mainly because they started off with one or two and they don’t get them spayed or neutered. So they just keep multiplying and it becomes a big problem.”
And when the animal shelter does conduct an animal welfare check, it usually involves a person hoarding cats more often than dogs.
If cats aren’t spayed or neutered, Thompson said they will reproduce at a faster rate than dogs.
“Cats can have litters two to three times a year, and they can get pregnant as early as five months,” Thompson said. “They can get out of control really quick and reproduce like rabbits.”
The animal shelter received a call about the home with initially more than 30 cats. The owner, who was not charged with animal cruelty, signed over most of the cats to the shelter.
“They kept seven, and they’re supposed to be getting them spayed and neutered,” Thompson said. “…Not everybody who has a cat situation that is out of control is neglecting them. …They feel bad for the cats because they don’t know what to do with them. The cats don’t get adopted as easily as dogs.”
During the summer months, the shelter takes in an average of 75 animals a week, according to Thompson.
And having them adopted into new homes is always the preference instead of euthanizing.
“We take in about 2,000 cats a year,” she said, “and there are not enough homes for that many cats in one year.”
And if outdoor or community cats have been fixed, Thompson said having them roaming a neighborhood isn’t a bad thing.
“Community cats can be feral or not feral; they really don’t have homes but they do serve a purpose,” she said. “…You need cats, especially in the city, because they do help cut down on the rodent population.”
Earlier this month, the county opened its new veterinary clinic that works in conjunction with the shelter.
Thompson said the local nonprofit Spay-A-Stray helps people with adoption costs.
Typically, animal adoptions run $40 for cats, $60 for kittens and $100 for dogs.
Anyone interested in adopting a cat or a dog can visit www.daviessky.org and fill out an adoption application.
The shelter will also schedule a time to interact with a dog or view the cats.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
