As breeding season for cats reaches full swing, the Daviess County Animal Shelter hopes to receive funds from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s 2020 Spay and Neuter Program Grant.
Annually, the shelter spays and neuters 400-500 cats and dogs and plans to use $2,500 from its donation trust as a matching amount for the KDA’s $2,500 grant to supplement its own Spay and Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP).
SNAP is a program that allows pet owners in Daviess County who can prove they are lower income to receive vouchers significantly cutting the costs associated with spaying and neutering their animals. While the shelter didn’t receive the grant last year, it hopes with the $2,500 match that it will be considered this time around, Daviess County Animal Control director Ashley Thompson said.
“Those funds would help us spay or neuter 93 animals for lower-income pet owners,” she said. “Some shelters use the funds to spay and neuter at random, but we feel the funds are better used for our SNAP program because we feel that it will help more animals in the public get fixed and we can better subsidize that process. We provide the service at a discount already, and those funds would help aid people with multiple animals that can’t afford the whole thing.”
To put it into perspective, in 2019 the shelter took in 1,096 cats and 1,452 dogs, meaning the SNAP andTrap, Neuter,Release (TNR) programs are vital in controlling the populations of these animals, especially in terms of cats, whose main breeding season began in June and will extend into October.
TNRis a program by which feral cats are trapped, spayed or neutered, and then releasedinto the environment. Rather than immediately reducing numbers through removal, TNR practitioners hope to slowly reduce populations over time. In terms of cats, population control is the name of the game, Thompson said.
“If cats are hanging out in a certain location, they will be back,” she said. “You are better off to spay and neuter and let them stay there instead of bringing them to the shelter because you will have more and more. It is a matter of population control. We do have a population that we adopt out to barn homes, and even those cats need to be spayed and neutered. They are more likely to stay around and they don’t become a problem. We have seen — and this isn’t an exaggeration — where people have two or three cats that are not fixed and then bring in 40 kittens for adoption. It is all about population control. We don’t need that many animals; if we did; they wouldn’t be coming here to the shelter.”
For the shelter staff, the need is always there for donations, adoptions and foster homes, Thompson said.
“We need donations and foster homes,” she said. “We placed 23 cats in rescue today and immediately got 16 in. We have taken in 27 cats in the past two days. We definitely could use more foster homes. We have had people that did not fix their cat bring in litters of kittens wanting to keep the mother. The answer here is to spay and neuter your pets.”
For more information regarding spaying or neutering your pets, donating to the shelter or fostering an animal, contact the Daviess County Animal Shelter at 270-685-8275.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
