Animal shelter hosting adoption event Saturday
The Daviess County Animal Care & Control will host an adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart.
As of Wednesday, the shelter had 179 cats and kittens listed in its system, and the event is aimed at promoting adoption and providing additional visibility for the cats.
Adoption fees are waived for adult cats, and fees for kittens are $30 or two for $50.
All animals have been spayed or neutered and microchipped, with age-appropriate vaccines.
India Festival to be held Aug. 26
The Tri-State Cultural Society of India and the Owensboro Cricket Association will host the India Festival from 3:30-7 p.m. Aug. 26 at Panther Creek Park.
The event will feature food, dance, music and a cricket tournament.
Other offerings include free Henna designs, Bollywood Zumba and Garba lessons.
