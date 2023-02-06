The Daviess County Animal Shelter had 65 dogs and 37 cats last week, with another 54 in foster care and at Petsmart.
And it has put out a call on Facebook for more volunteers to walk the dogs.
Best friends Valarie Rittmeyer and Kristi Palazzi started walking dogs at the shelter in June.
“It’s changed my life,” Palazzi said. “They’re so excited to see us. It’s like they’re saying, ‘Pick me. Pick me.’ ”
Rittmeyer said, “Our best friend passed away in January last year. We started doing this so we can spend more time together.
“I go out several times a week. We get the dogs in the meet-and-greet room and play with them. A lot of families come out to walk the dogs.”
Palazzi said, “I had been taking care of stray dogs and cats in the neighborhood. But a woman yelled at me to get off her property. So we found this.”
The obvious question is how do you keep from wanting to adopt all of them?
“I want to stay married,” Rittmeyer said. “I have three dogs of my own, and I’m allergic to dogs and cats.
“I get to get them out for a little while and love on them. It breaks my heart to put them back. You never know what kind of environment they come from. But God always works it out. I come home crying a lot. But they’re happy tears — mostly.”
Palazzi, who has three cats and a 15-year-old dachshund, said, “It’s not easy leaving them there. I cry a lot. I care so much about dogs and cats. But I can do more good by going out there and loving them.”
She considers the animals at the shelter her pets too.
They just live in a different place.
“The kennels are usually full,” Rittmeyer said. “We went out Tuesday during the ice. We prayed for safety and for the energy. I walked 60 dogs that day. I don’t usually walk that many, but I was able to that day.”
She said she doesn’t want any recognition for that. It was something she enjoyed.
“The dogs bring more joy to us,” Rittmeyer said. “We also take cats to the meet-and-greet room and play with them.”
Palazzi uses the Pandora app on her phone to play country music for the animals to make them feel like they’re at home.
“Sometimes, I run my battery down,” she said. “Once, I left it in with the cats while I was walking dogs, and one of the cats dialed 9-1-1. The police came to check on me. It was embarrassing.”
Palazzi babysits for her grandchildren.
“I can usually only go out on Tuesdays and Saturdays,” she said. “But I get to go on Friday this week too. You have to keep going back. They have so much love to give. It’s changed my life.”
Rittmeyer said, “There are a lot of faithful volunteers. This community is amazing. They bring out treats.”
Palazzi said, “I’m begging Ashley (Thompson, the shelter’s director) to let me have a sleep-over with them out there. They just melt your heart. I pray for them and for Ashley and her staff every night. And I network for them on Facebook.”
Thompson said people interested in walking dogs “can come out anytime we are open. They can sign the volunteer waiver when they come in. If they’re under 14, they must have an adult with them at all times. Over 14, they must have a parent or guardian come in with them the first time.”
People can also complete a waiver and release form at https://www.daviessky.org/
