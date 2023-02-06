DOG WALKERS

Valarie Rittmeyer leads Heathcliffe, left, and Kristi Palazzi leads Beatrice as they go for a walk Friday morning at the Daviess County Animal Shelter.

The Daviess County Animal Shelter had 65 dogs and 37 cats last week, with another 54 in foster care and at Petsmart.

And it has put out a call on Facebook for more volunteers to walk the dogs.

