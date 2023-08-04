The Daviess County Animal Shelter and PetSmart are partnering for monthly events aimed at increasing pet adoptions.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Saturday, Aug. 5, PetSmart will host a “meet and greet” event with animals from the shelter on the first Saturday of every month.
“In the past, these events were on an as-needed basis, or as much as we could,” shelter volunteer Beth Buntin said. “There was no regular schedule for them, so we’d do them every couple of months.”
Buntin said the events don’t allow for same-day adoptions.
“There will be an application and approval process, and then you’ll have to go pick up the pet,” she said. “These events at PetSmart are more of a ‘meet and greet’ with the cats and dogs.”
These kind of events have proved to be very beneficial for the shelter, Buntin said.
“Every dog from the last event we had was adopted,” she said. “Sometimes shelter dogs sit for months and months.”
For those unable to make the monthly events, Buntin said the shelter will post photos and information about the animals on social media.
“Not only does it help with animal adoptions, but it also helps to spread the word about volunteering,” she said. “We want to spread a lot of good and help people become more aware.”
Buntin said a donation table will be set up at PetSmart for physical donations for the animals.
“Anything cat or dog will always be welcome for donations,” she said. “Dogs are sometimes in the kennels for 23 1/2 hours a day, so giving them bones can help them stay busy.”
Buntin said there were 104 dogs being housed in the shelter as of a few weeks ago.
“The dogs are brought (into PetSmart) the day of the event, but some of the cats are housed there,” she said.
“The dogs are so excited when they get loved on, and it moves my heart.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.