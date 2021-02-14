Animal shelter saw fewer animals in 2020

The Daviess County Animal Shelter is rarely full these days.
A decade ago — between Sept. 1, 2011, and Aug. 31, 2012 — the shelter on Kentucky 81 took in 4,558 animals.
In calendar year 2020, Ashley Thompson, director of Daviess County Animal Control, said on Monday, “We took in 2,600 animals.”
That’s dogs, cats, rabbits and anything else that people brought in.
“This has been going on for about a year,” Thompson said.
It started last spring, about the time that the coronavirus pandemic hit.
In May, the shelter had only six dogs and two cats, although it has room for 80 of each.
At the time, Thompson said, “I think it is hand in hand with the time of the year, and with COVID, people are at home. Maybe they have more time to take care of them. We get a lot of pets in because people are moving and don’t have time to take care of them. The fact that they are home might be part of it.”
The numbers have fluctuated in recent years.
In 2019, Thompson said, the shelter took in 600 more animals than it did in 2018.
But last year, she said, it took in 900 fewer than in 2019.
That means 300 less than in 2018.
McLean County stopped sending its dogs and cats to the shelter in December, Thompson said.
That should mean fewer animals this year.
But it had little impact on the 2020 numbers since it was only one month.
Thompson said she’s not sure if COVID caused the drop or if it was something else.
But she was glad to see it.
The shelter’s euthanasia rate has been below 10% of animals brought to the shelter for the past decade, Thompson said.
And if people would get outdoor cats spayed and neutered, the numbers would drop even more, she said.
Numbers are normally lower in the winter, Thompson said.
June, July and August are usually the highest months for intake of strays, she said.
Cats usually have their kittens in summer and the shelter sees a big jump in the numbers of cats and kittens in the summer, Thompson said.
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.