The Daviess County Animal Shelter is full of dogs, and needs volunteer help to get the animals adopted, shelter director Ashley Thompson said Monday.
Meanwhile the shelter is participating in a fundraiser that coincides with Monday’s birthday of the late actor and animal lover Betty White, where two local agencies will match donations to the shelter up to $1,000.
Thompson said the shelter is at capacity for dogs, and said no rescue agencies are taking dogs at this time.
“It’s not just a problem here,” Thompson said. “It’s a problem nationwide. Rescues are full. We are having a hard time finding anyone to take” dogs.
That’s a switch from 2020, when people adopted pandemic dogs.
“We were pretty much empty in 2020,” Thompson said. “We couldn’t keep animals in the shelter.”
Although the pandemic has continued, people have resumed normal lives, which affects the number of adoptions taking place, Thompson said.
“I think people have gone back to work, and are busy,” she said.
The dogs in the shelter are not dogs that were adopted during the pandemic and returned, Thompson said. Shelter staff are overwhelmed with care, feeding of animals and cleaning, so they need help to get the dogs before the public.
In particular, the shelter needs volunteers to walk the dogs, play with them and get photos that can be posted on social media, Thompson said.
With photos on social media “people can see (the dogs’) personalities,” Thompson said. Photos “are what get people’s attention,” she said.
“We hope every day we get some moved” into adoption, Thompson said.
Spay-A-Stray and Saving Animals In Need Together (SAINT) are honoring White by matching donations to the shelter. Both agencies will match donations up to $500 each, for a total of $1,000.
The donations will be used to spay and neuter animals, and for medical expenses, Thompson said.
Animal welfare groups nation wide “are doing donations in honor of Betty White,” Thompson said.
Donations can be sent to: Daviess County Animal Care and Control, 2620 Kentucky 81, Owensboro, KY 42310. Online donations can be sent to https://www.PayPal.me/SAINTIncorporated.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
