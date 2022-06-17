The Kentucky Bar Association got something new at its convention Thursday at the Owensboro Convention Center.
A Puppy Pit.
The Daviess County Animal Shelter sent five dogs and cats to the convention center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“It’s a chance for conference attendees to rest and relax with dogs and cats from the Daviess County Animal Shelter,” a post on the county’s Facebook page said.
Ashley Thompson, director of Daviess County Animal Care & Control, said this is the first time the shelter has sent animals to the convention center.
But if other conventions would like a Puppy Pit, it could be arranged, she said.
“We’ve done things like this around town to encourage adoption,” Thompson said. “But this is the first time for a convention.
“It’s a chance for people attending the convention to interact with animals during breaks. It’s good for stress relief. It would be an added bonus if some of them were to be adopted.”
The shelter had 75 dogs and 150 cats on Friday.
Thompson said most of the cats and kittens from the shelter are at PetSmart and Pet Supplies Plus where they are available for adoption.
Only a few cats are still at the shelter, she said.
People interested in adopting a pet can call the shelter at 270-685-8275 or send an email to dcacanimals@yahoo.com.
Thompson said the cost of adopting pets is $100 for dogs, $40 for cats and $60 for kittens.
That includes spay and neutering and all shots.
The application to adopt is at https://www.daviessky.org/departments/animal-control/adopt-a-pet/
Thompson said the adoption form, which includes such questions as listing all adults who live in the house as well as all children and children who visit is designed to make sure the pets get a good home.
“We want to make a good match,” she said. “We want the pet to be a good fit so they don’t bring it back.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-730, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
