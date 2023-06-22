The Daviess County Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees on adult cats with the goal of lowering the number housed at the shelter.
Beverly Johnson, a longtime volunteer at the shelter, said the cats become stressed when there are too many in the room.
“We’re trying to get them adopted by waiving the fee,” she said.
Johnson said kittens are adopted at a faster rate than adult cats.
“We can take the kittens out to PetSmart, and they’d be gone by the end of the day,” she said. “They’re gone rapidly because everyone wants a kitten because they’re so cute, but nobody wants an adult cat.”
Johnson said the shelter will try to house an animal for as long as it has the space to accommodate.
“The adult cats deserve the same amount of love and a good home,” she said.
The shelter will waive fees on adult cats at least twice a year, Johnson said.
“This time of year we have a lot of kittens that come in,” she said. “We usually try to aim for the summer and fall when we have a lot of kittens who weren’t adopted and have grown up.”
Johnson said black cats and dogs tend to be the least adopted animals from the shelter, along with pit bulls.
Johnson said the shelter will continue offering waived adoption fees through the Fourth of July weekend.
For more information, contact the shelter at 270-685-8275.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
