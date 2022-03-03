I’ve written more than 2,500 columns for the Messenger-Inquirer in the past 38 years.
Someone asked me last week which one got the most response.
That’s easy.
The one last week about our dog, Doo Dad, who’s been dead for nearly 30 years.
It apparently touched a nerve with animal lovers everywhere.
By this week, I had received more than 60 emails and phone calls about it.
And they came from all across the country.
California, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Ohio, Connecticut, and I’m not sure where else.
Most of them shared stories about a pet — dog or cat — that they had loved deeply and lost.
Someone said, “We don’t deserve them.”
I replied, “You got that right.”
A few sent pictures.
Animals and humans have formed strong bonds for centuries.
And maybe more so these days, when we’re having to socially distance from most humans.
The house I grew up in is inside the city limits now.
But it was on the rural route when I lived there.
Big rigs, cars and pickups heading from Paducah to Illinois and Missouri came barreling down Kentucky 286, and you really had to look both ways before crossing the road.
They tell me I had a lot of dogs before I was old enough to remember.
And most of them died on that highway.
Supposedly, I told my parents that I didn’t want any more dogs.
“We’re wasting them,” I supposedly said.
But one day, Wayne and I were down at the doctor’s office/pharmacy getting soft drinks out of the machine.
And there was a little dog out there.
We tied a string around her neck so she would follow me home.
I called her “Boy” even though she was a female.
Tells you how much I knew back then.
She lived to a ripe old age.
We kept one of her pups, who I called Sandy — years before I met a girl who had the same name and has stayed with me nearly 56 years.
Sandy the dog liked to chase cars and anything else that moved.
And one day, he chased a tractor cutting grass along the road.
The saw-like blades ripped into one of his back legs, and he crawled under the house to die.
My father said we could take him to the vet and try to save him.
I had to crawl under the house and bring him out.
That’s a job I never want to do again.
But the leg was amputated, and Sandy the dog had a long life, running almost as well on three legs as on four.
Yes, animals are an important part of our lives.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
