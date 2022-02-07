Owensboro doesn’t have a policy of trying to forcibly annex unincorporated pockets that are sometimes surrounded by the city. But encouraging property owners in those pockets to voluntarily enter the city is a priority.
Unincorporated pockets inside the city were discussed at a recent Owensboro City Commission work session. Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said last week that the city is working with a number of property owners in the pockets to consider joining the city.
“We have had pretty good success in talking to some of these individuals in the pockets over the years,” Hancock said. “Sometimes, we have individuals contact us.”
In November, the city entered into an agreement to annex 43 acres in the 5300 block of Old Hartford Road, which is the site of a subdivision being built by Jagoe Homes. Last year, the city annexed 1.3 acres in the 2700 block of Veach Road, which is owned by Tom Blue Furniture.
The owners of both properties received a tax incentive in exchange for voluntarily joining the city. Deer Valley and Tom Blue Furniture received a 100% rebate on all city taxes, except school taxes, for five years.
“We have had a pretty aggressive annexation policy,” Hancock said. The city works with property owners “to explain our services and help them understand our services.”
“We do encourage it. Your fire insurance rates will be lower, and you’re going to get a faster police response” than if a unit from the county has to respond to a call, Hancock said.
At the recent work session, Fire Chief James Howard said the department does occasionally respond to a call that turns out to be an unincorporated pocket. Such calls are sporadic, and the city and county fire departments have mutual aid agreements to assist one another when needed.
City Manager Nate Pagan said calls where the city responds to a pocket are uncommon.
“Dispatch is pretty good at tracking that,” and dispatching the appropriate unit to a call, Pagan said.
A property owner in the unincorporated area would be billed for services if the city responds, Hancock said.
“It’s usually pretty rare,” he said.
In addition to police and fire responses, the city has “cheaper sanitation rates” than people in the pockets would pay, Hancock said.
Pagan said the city does about six to 12 annexations a year.
“It’s something that is a priority for the city,” he said. “We had one being annexed over the last year or two, and they told me they save more on their insurance than any taxes they picked up.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
