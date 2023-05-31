The 400 mile yard sale is back in the Bluegrass and Christian and surrounding counties will have lots of bargain shoppers travelling up and down the road once again.
Beginning on June 1 until June 4, 2023 explorers of the world will get a chance to travel up and down Highway 68 discovering many treasures along the 400 mile circuit.
The 400 mile yard sale will be in five regions of Kentucky, including in the Lake region (McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties), the Pennyrile region (Christian, Todd and Logan counties), the South Central Region (Warren, Barren, Metcalfe, Green and Taylor counties) the Bluegrass region (Marion, Boyle, Mercer, and Jessamine counties) and in the North region (Bourbon, Nicholas, Mason, Roberts and Fleming counties.)
Tara Hall is the coordinator of the event and welcomes all of the community to attend and to join in a chance to snag cool eclectic items as well as those that are on sale, making some pretty penny’s in sales.
For the remainder of the month, Hall will continue traveling through the counties to spread the word and to remind people about the free registration and the newest addition to this year’s 400 Mile yard sale website.
The goal of this annual event is to point travelers to fabulous finds at barn sales, yard sales, antique stories, estate sales, church sale, sidewalk sales and so many other forms of yard saleing.
More from this section
Each year, this event brings thousands from all of the world out to explore the Bluegrass state but it’s also a great way to bring tourists in to showcase all the many counties in Kentucky has to offer such as casino’s, restaurants, event centers, museums, shopping — you name it.
On the http://400mile.com website each location is listed mapping out the entire 400 mile route.
It is now easily accessible to see what each county will offer. On the web page “Map My Route” will also search by the City name to narrow in on the plot points for a particular place. show only the points that have your favorite items.
Those that are interested in joining as a vendor that will sell items and goods among the community are asked to submit their application online at: https://www.400mile.com/sale-site-submission. It is free to register and the first 20 people that show registration to Visit Hopkinsville will receive a free yard sale sign to promote their merchandise.
If you have any questions about the upcoming 400 miles yard sale, please reach out to Director Tara Hall at 859-516-2520 during regular business hours or email anytime at 400milesale68@gmail.com. She can also be reached through ourFacebook and Instagram Page at 400milesale68.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.