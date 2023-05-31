The 400 mile yard sale is back in the Bluegrass and Christian and surrounding counties will have lots of bargain shoppers travelling up and down the road once again.

Beginning on June 1 until June 4, 2023 explorers of the world will get a chance to travel up and down Highway 68 discovering many treasures along the 400 mile circuit.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.