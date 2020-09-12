Gray skies, strong breezes and cool temps greeted at least 100 people who attended Friday’s 19th annual Freedom Walk at Smothers Park.
Usually, the event starts with a late morning walk from the Sportscenter or Owensboro Fire Department station on Ninth Street to Smothers Park, but that tradition was canceled this year due to the coronavirus.
However, City Commissioner and event organizer Pam Smith-Wright said the Freedom Walk’s purpose remained the same — to recognize first responders nationwide on the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.
“These people put their lives on the line for us every single day,” Smith-Wright said of law enforcement officers, firefighters and soldiers.
Retired Marine Corps Master Sergeant Lou Drawdy delivered the keynote speech.
He wore a red-and-gold Marine Corps League hat. Several military-style pins adorned his jacket lapel, including a Remember Pearl Harbor pin, peace cross and Marine Corps rose.
Drawdy served his country from 1961 to 1982.
“Today, we are assembled here to remember those who gave all on Sept. 11, 2001,” he said.
The nation remains at war, Drawdy said. He praised members of the armed forces for their part in protecting the nation’s freedom.
“We must strive to protect our homeland and never let this happen again,” he said.
Drawdy also lamented the “great tragedy” that continues to take a toll on U.S. veterans. It is estimated 22 of them die by suicide each day.
On a lawn near the Charles Shelton Freedom Memorial, where the Freedom Walk was staged, rows of small American flags fluttered in the breeze. The flags represented veterans who took their lives in the past year.
Smith-Wright presented three plaques Friday.
One went to Drawdy for his decades of dedication to veterans and their issues.
Judy Knight, a member of the VFW Post 696 Auxiliary, received a plaque for never missing a Freedom Walk.
That recognition surprised her.
“I always go to this,” Knight said. “It’s my special (event) because people gave their lives for us. We wouldn’t have the freedom to be here if people didn’t give their lives for us.”
Former City Manager Bill Parrish, who gave the event’s invocation, also received a plaque for years of dedication to the Freedom Walk.
Renee Beasley Jones
