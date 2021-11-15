Kim Bickett and Nancy Howard were both impressed with what they saw Sunday at the eighth annual Kraftucky Arts and Crafts Expo at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Both women, who live in Masonville, attended the show to do some shopping for the holidays, and said the selection of items from local vendors was great.
“Anything like this that we can get a lot of people and sellers together in one venue helps with shopping for Christmas, and everything,” Bickett said. “Most of it is local, as well, which is always good. I would rather spend money supporting local people.”
Howard, Bickett’s mother, said she and her daughter wanted to get out of the house and spend time together, and thought the arts and crafts show would be perfect.
“There are so many wonderful items here,” she said.
Created in 2014 as the Owensboro Convention Center’s regional craft show, Kraftucky has drawn thousands each year. It has grown a lot over the years. The first show had 100 vendors, and this year’s show had 148 booths of local and regional artisans and crafters, including woodworkers, candlemakers, potters, and more.
Another spotlight was a food bar and beverage bar.
Elizabeth Atcher, of Bremen, said she has been coming to the show to sell her jewelry items for four years. She and her mother, who is a painter, often share a booth.
Atcher’s company, One Dream Reached, features hand-stamped jewelry items. Patrons were invited to purchase a piece and have it hand-stamped on the spot by Atcher while they waited.
Atcher said she got into hand-stamping about 12 years ago. She liked the idea of creating meaningful jewelry with her hands.
“I like creating items that have a statement, or they are personal to whoever is wearing them,” she said, as she was working on hand-stamping a metal dog’s tag.
Each piece is touched by her, and she takes her time making them special for her clients.
This weekend’s show has been busy, she said.
“Saturday and Sunday traffic has been really good,” she said, adding that she was happy people are wanting to get out and support local artists and crafters after the pandemic nearly halted creation last year. “This is a good show with a lot to offer people.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
