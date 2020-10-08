Due to safety considerations during the worldwide pandemic, the 13th annual Lifesavers Walk 2020 is going virtual.
The event generally attracts about 300 participants, said Linda Girouard, president of the Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition. The group hosts the annual event.
For the online event, participants will register and walk in their neighborhoods instead of meeting at a park. There is no required distance participants have to complete, Girouard said.
“We think the walk is a great benefit because it gets the community talking about (suicide),” she said. “ ... People can be intimidated by the topic.”
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, more than 48,300 people nationwide died by suicide in 2018. It is estimated as many as 1.4 million attempts were made.
The rate of suicide is on the rise, so awareness is crucial, Girouard said.
“We know older white males account for nearly 70% of suicides,” she said.
ORSPC will give away 200 free T-shirts to people who register for the walk. Registration is open now at ORSPC.org.
No registration fee is required; however, donations are appreciated. Registrants can donate on the nonprofit’s website or when they pick up information packets and T-shirts before the walk.
The event is planned for 10 a.m. Oct. 17. An opening ceremony will take place on the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
From 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13-15 at Moreland Park, ORSPC will set up a resource table at which registrants can pick up T-shirts and information on mental health resources.
On the day of the walk, participants are asked to upload pictures and videos on the nonprofit’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ORSPC. Registrants are asked to tag their photos #ORSPClifesav ers2020.
Research shows that people who are considering suicide can be persuaded to change their minds, Girouard said.
“This is preventable,” she said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.