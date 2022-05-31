The Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans Organization, along with city and county officials, hosted its annual Commemoration of Memorial Day with a ceremony Monday at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

Crowds gathered in front of the veteran’s memorial at the Sportscenter as the Owensboro Community Band filled the air with classic military songs.

The official ceremony began with the presentation of the colors, the Pledge of Allegiance led by City Commissioner Bob Glen and the National Anthem performed by Tara Estes.

Anthony Cobb, Owensboro Daviess County Veterans Organization chaplin, led the invocation.

“...We pray for the families that have lost loved ones in every conflict that we have ever been in...,” Cobb said.

County Commissioner Charlie Castlen and Marine veteran Chuck Coffman read out the names of 363 veterans connected to Owensboro and Daviess County that have died since last Memorial Day, as attendees lined up to place a flower at the base of the veterans memorial in memory of each name read.

Castlen said following the ceremony that he has been compiling the annual list of names for about eight or nine years.

“What I do is I go through the Messenger-Inquirer obituaries every day, my wife and back when my kids were at home they helped me, and I have a book were I record every one of them,” Castlen said. “Then about two weeks ago I sent out to each of the local funeral homes and the coroners office to ask them I know there are veterans that are not listed.”

Castlen said it is not always noted in an obituary if a deceased person was a veteran, and these additional records can help identify some people that might otherwise have slipped through the cracks.

“Frankly, I feel honored to be able to do it,” he said. “My dad was a veteran and I am acquainted with a lot of these people.”

At the close of the ceremony, which came after a three-volley salute and the playing of taps, former Owensboro City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright noted how nice it was to have young Daviess County residents in the audience and participating in the ceremony.

“I was so glad to see them here, and we need more of that” she said. “For the young people to understand why we do what we do on this day. It is not about picnics, it is about honoring those who gave us the right to have those picnics.”