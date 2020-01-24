If you’re a Pappy Van Winkle fan, don’t forget that the big raffle at J’s Liquors & Cheese Shop is at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Last year, people wanting to buy bottles of the rare bourbon raised $12,119 for the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club at the raffle.
Pappy Van Winkle has been called “the bourbon everyone wants, but no one can get.”
Only 84,000 bottles a year are produced.
Six years ago, Jeff Oldham decided to have a raffle to allow customers to sign up and, if their name was drawn, win the right to purchase one of the bottles.
This year, he’s getting 41 bottles.
Three years ago, Oldham decided to pull in a local nonprofit and help them out in this process.
Raffle tickets aren’t sold, but customers are asked to donate $1 to the Boys and Girls Club for each ticket they get for the raffle.
Oldham said Thursday that the raffle has already raised $5,265.
Tickets will continue to be available until 10:45 a.m. Saturday — 15 minutes before the raffle.
Last year, the raffle had raised more than $3,000 a few days before the drawing.
And it went on to top the $12,000 mark.
The first year, the raffle raised $1,500.
In 2017, it took in $6,150.
Oldham said, “The needs for the club continue to grow. They went from serving 2,700 local kids three years ago to 4,000 now. The club is serving more kids, offering more programs and the need continues to be great for our local families.”
He said all of the money donated for raffle tickets goes to the club.
People can enter as many times as they want.
But they have to be present to win.
The raffle doesn’t get the winners a bottle of Pappy — just the chance to buy it.
People can register at either the New Hartford Road store or the one at 2509 W. Parrish Ave.
This year, 22 bottles of 10-year-old Old Rip Van Winkle are available for $ $74.99.
And there are nine bottles of 12-year-old Old Rip Van Winkle for $89.99; two bottles of 13-year-old Van Winkle Family Rye for $117.75; five bottles of 15-year-old Pappy for $129.99; one bottle of 20-year-old Pappy for $215.25 and two bottles of 23-year-old Pappy for $319.
