The Owensboro Convention Center has had success with its murder mystery dinner shows that it began presenting in 2019, and its upcoming one is sure not to disappoint, said Laura Alexander, the center’s general manager.
This time around, the Convention Center is presenting a 1950’s themed “do-wop” disaster with “A Dance with Death,” on Jan. 22.
The murder mystery takes place when a prom party night turns foul, and patrons must figure out “whodunit” by gathering information about the crime.
Dinner is always included in the price of the show, and this event features chicken pot pie, pot roast, lemon cake, and banana pudding with caramel sauce. Guests 21 and older can partake of the cash bar, which will have specialty drinks called Pink Squirrel, and Gin and Sin.
Alexander said the company that presents the murder mystery dinner shows is contracted by the convention center. They are contracted for the events and they travel with the show.
The OCC has been doing the murder mystery shows for a few years, and they were beginning to take off. Then COVID-19 hit and things slowed a bit. However, Alexander said, the murder mystery shows are a good way to have a safe and fun night out with the whole family.
In order to comply with all safety standards, capacity at the event has been reduced. Masks are also required unless individuals are sitting in their seats, and there are strict physical distancing rules applied. For example, there are no more than six people allowed at the large banquet tables, and guests will not be seated with other parties. Tables are also spaced six feet apart.
The meal is also being served, instead of a buffet style.
“We are following the governor’s mandates to a T,” Alexander said.
Typically which folks attend the murder mystery shows they dress up, so Alexander encourages patrons to don their best poodle skirts and pompadour hairstyles.
The show is interactive with the actors walking around the room so that every patron has a chance to see what is happening and gather clues.
Alexander said, “You don’t feel like there’s ever a moment when you can’t see things.”
The night kicks off with 6 p.m. cocktails, with the show beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets for this murder mystery dinner at $69 per person, or two for $120 for adults, and $49 for children 12 and younger. Some of the content is PG-13.
Tickets are available at owensborotickets.com at the convention center box office, or over the phone by calling 270-297-9932.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
