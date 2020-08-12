By Renee Beasley Jones
Green River District Health Department officials reported another COVID-19 death Tuesday and 18 new confirmed cases in the seven-county district.
The coronavirus death occurred in Ohio County. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office reported the victim was a 60-year-old man.
The death marks the ninth in Ohio County from COVID-19.
As far as the new virus cases go, 12 were in Daviess County, four in Henderson County, one in Ohio County and one in Union County. To date, the total number of GRDHD cases now stands at 1,735.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials did not report Tuesday’s data by deadline.
