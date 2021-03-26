When Clayton Lewis was a freshman at Owensboro Catholic High School, he set a lofty goal for himself to attend the U.S. Military Academy West Point, and now, weeks away from graduation, he has realized that objective.
Lewis, 19, of Owensboro, said being appointed to West Point is a dream come true, and the culmination of years of hard work and determination.
The process for acceptance for West Point is quite rigorous, and Lewis spent 12 months on that alone.
It involved seeking out several nomination letters, including those from U.S. Senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell, along with U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, and many others.
It also involved completing several tests, including a medical exam, a fitness assessment, essays, and turning in SAT and/or ACT and high school transcript information.
West Point looks at “the whole picture” when it comes to acceptance, Lewis said, so it was important for him to be a well-rounded student and leader at his school.
Lewis, the son of Carl and Kim Lewis, has taken on many leadership roles at OCHS. He has played sports all through high school, and has served as one of the team captains on the OCHS football team.
He also was elected junior class president, and has been student council president his senior year.
“I was always interested in serving in the Army,” Lewis said. “I’ve always wanted to be an officer, and that’s the route I’ll be taking at West Point.”
Gates Settle, OCHS principal, said Lewis is a “fine representation” of the school, and that he has worked hard to get to this point.
It’s been a hard year for students, Settle said, with the pandemic and everything that came with it.
But adding to the difficulty was OCHS losing one of its students last summer before the start of his senior year.
Logan Davis, an 18-year-old incoming OCHS senior, died in a car accident last July. He also played football for the Aces, alongside Lewis and their friends.
Davis was a part of Lewis’ core group of friends, Settle said, and that group has kept his memory alive and strong this school year in everything they do.
“It’s been a tough year in our school,” Settle said. “We faced some challenges with COVID and also the loss of a great kid. So it’s been especially difficult for those (students) that were close to him. It’s just a tough thing for them to have to deal with at this age.”
There are always reminders of Davis, Settle said, but it’s clear to him students want to continue to honor him.
Lewis said he owes a lot to Davis, and that he was one of the first people to hear of his aspirations to join the military, and apply to West Point.
“He was the first person to support me, and I wish he was here,” Lewis said. “Anytime we met someone new he would introduce me as, ‘This is the dude who is going to West Point,’ and I would always get embarrassed and tell him I hadn’t been accepted yet. He would say, ‘No, you are getting in.’ He believed in me before I believed in myself.”
Lewis also said Davis’ patriotism was inspiring, so he can’t help but remember him as he goes through the appointment process to the elite military academy.
There are others in his senior class that also inspire Lewis, as he said several of them have decided to join the armed forces after graduation.
“I’m really proud of my classmates because I feel like a lot of us have stepped up and answered that call to serve the nation,” he said.
Lewis also received a letter of assurance from the U.S. Naval Academy, but said he has accepted the appointment to West Point.
He reports for duty June 28, when he will have reception day for summer training.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.