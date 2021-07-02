An Owensboro man charged with murder in a 2018 fatal shooting on West Second Street pleaded guilty Thursday in exchange for a 25-year prison sentence.
Travon Edward Anthony, 33, of the 2900 block of Legion Park Drive, pleaded guilty to the Sept. 10, 2018 shooting death of Todd J. Raley, 52, at the former Ramada Inn.
Reports say Raley was at the motel with a relative when they saw a vehicle drive into the parking lot and a man, later identified as Anthony, get out and go into a room. They also saw a woman get out of the vehicle and open the hood.
Court records say Raley went to ask the woman if she needed help and that Anthony came outside, “asked why (Raley) was talking to his woman, and then shot him multiple times.”
Anthony has been in jail since his arrest on Sept. 17, 2018.
Anthony was evaluated at Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center and found competent to stand trial in February of last year. Anthony underwent a second evaluation for competency earlier this year and was again found competent.
Anthony entered a guilty plea under North Carolina vs. Alford. An Alford plea is when a defendant does not admit guilt but agrees there is enough evidence against the defendant that he or she would likely be found guilty if the case went to trial.
“You acknowledge if this went to trial, you would be found guilty based on the evidence?” Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington asked Anthony before accepting the plea agreement. Anthony said little during the hearing beyond answering “yes” and “no” to Wethington’s questions.
The plea agreement calls for Anthony to receive a 25-year prison sentence on the murder charge. Anthony was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and to five years in prison for intimidating a witness in a legal proceeding.
The intimidation stems from Anthony allegedly threatening his girlfriend after he’d shot Raley. Anthony has a record of prior felony convictions from another state.
The sentences will run together for a total sentence of 25 years. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nick Payne said Anthony will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years.
“I have been working closely with the Raley family since it happened in 2018,” Payne said after the hearing. “I hope they can find some closure and finally move forward.”
Anthony is scheduled to be sentenced on July 13.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
