The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum welcomed the Greater Owensboro Leadership Institute’s inaugural Leadership Summit on Thursday. More than 200 community members seeking to learn tools and gain insight on how to succeed in their respective organizations and communities attended.

The institute is a nonpartisan and nonprofit organization established in the fall of 2022 to “equip people, organizations, communities and networks with the tools to bridge divides, build capacity and tackle shared challenges to become a collective force for change.” The summit was created in hopes of growing “leadership capital and engage leaders for the greater good.”

