The Daviess County Board of Education approved on Tuesday to move forward with its Apollo High School renovation and addition project that came in almost $8 million under what was originally budgeted.
During its luncheon meeting, board members unanimously approved awarding the construction bid to A&K Construction of Paducah, the lowest bidder on the project. Its bid came in at $11,473,819.
The district received four bids for the project. The remaining three were Danco Construction at $12,050,700; Envision Contractors at $12,102,100; and Hartz Construction at $12,226,307.
The district initially budgeted construction costs for the project at $19.15 million.
Mike Ranney, a principal architect with RBS Design Group, the architectural firm leading the project, said prices for the project are below $200 per square foot, and he hasn’t seen prices that low in 12 to 15 years.
With those numbers, the district is seeing about a $7.68 million savings, Ranney said, which is about a 40% discount.
“I’ll add that 19 of the 36 contractors are local contractors on the job,” Ranney said.
Matt Robbins, Daviess County Public Schools superintendent, said the project comes at a critical time in the community.
He said after the meeting that he does suspect the current state of the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic to at least be part of the reason why bids were less than anticipated.
“We are extremely pleased, no doubt, because that helps us moving forward even with the middle school job,” Robbins said, referring to the construction of the new Daviess County Middle School, another ongoing project within the district.
“From our vantage point it seems like we have hit it at a sweet spot in terms of construction costs and financing,” he said. “We are pushing like crazy to get the Daviess County Middle School project bid out so we can try to get as close to this one as we can.”
With the construction company selected and paperwork for the initial stages of this project approved, the district can begin what they are calling Phase 3 of the Apollo renovation project.
The first phase of the Apollo project began with the building of a new Apollo Eagle Stadium along Southtown Boulevard that allowed for the previous stadium to be demolished to make room for a new student parking lot.
The second phase of the project was the actual building of the new student parking lot. The former student parking lot will be the site of the Apollo addition, which will consist of two wings. That is phase three, which is what is slated to begin as soon as possible.
Twenty-six classrooms will be added in the new two-story addition along with administrative offices. There will also be a corridor added that will connect the structure to the existing building.
Student pick-up and drop-off lanes will be rerouted to go in a continuous motion around the school and taken off Tamarack Road and Gemini Drive. The bus drop-off will also move to the new entrance along Gemini Drive.
The estimated completion date of phase three of the Apollo project is August 2021. At that time, RBS Design Group officials say they hope to have phase four, which will be the remodel of the existing AHS pods, ready to begin. The estimated time of completion for phase four is 2022.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
