Apollo High School's agricultural program received a $4,000 Ag Achievers grant from the Kentucky FFA Foundation.
According to a release from Daviess County Public Schools, the funds are going toward equipment such as new welders, small animal pens, seed propagation mats for the greenhouse and a 3-ton electric hoist.
Currently, new ag classrooms are part of the current AHS current construction project.
The release said the ag students will benefit from the equipment purchased from the grant.
“We’re going to be able to have more labs where students will get to work with animals,” said Aaron Tucker, one of the agriculture teachers at Apollo. “We’ll be able to introduce students to skills like rigging. We have a large crane company here in town that does work all around the United States. If we can show students the possibilities for careers while they’re here, they may get interested and find a career after they graduate.”
