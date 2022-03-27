The Apollo High School FFA Chapter hosted an open house Saturday, inviting current and former students and instructors to celebrate the program’s 50th anniversary at the school.
Aaron Tucker, agriculture instructor, said the event was also to show community members the newly-renovated agriculture department.
“It is the 50th year for the agriculture department here at Apollo,” he said. “They built a new ag department this year, so we are just going to have an open house and celebration at the same time.”
Tucker said hundreds of invitations were sent out, as well as Facebook posts and radio broadcasts to let inform those who might be interested in coming back, including more than 40 of the past 50 Apollo FFA presidents.
Charlie Mackey, chapter president, 1975-77, said it was great to be back at the school and see all of the work that has been done with the facilities.
“It is a great program that helped develop leadership skills in me that I still use today,” Mackey said. “It is one of the brightest parts of my life that I have been able to retain until now.”
Tucker said the event was an opportunity for the Apollo FFA program to celebrate its past and look towards its future.
“With the new facilities, the agriculture department will offer 19 different courses in three career majors,” he said. “Students will have the opportunity to enroll in animal science courses, horticulture courses and ag mechanics courses.”
Tucker said Apollo will also have agriculture math as an option for seniors next year.
David Boswell, former Kentucky state senator and commissioner of agriculture, said during the event that he is a lifelong member of the Apollo Chapter of the FFA.
“It is a great program,” Boswell said. “I worked very closely with FFA, encouraging youth programs through FFA when I served as commissioner of agriculture for the Commonwealth.”
Boswell said the program serves as an open door to modern agriculture and the technology that is available.
“It is a wonderful program that teaches young people the basics of agriculture,” he said.
Boswell’s grandson, Trent Boswell, is a sophomore in the FFA program at Apollo.
“I got involved my freshmen year,” the younger Boswell said. “I had always heard about FFA and have always enjoyed being out on the farm and being involved in agriculture. Really, the FFA is kind of like one big family.”
