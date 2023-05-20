Apollo High School gambled on the weather Friday night — and won.
Sorta.
With rain in the forecast, the school waited until 11:30 a.m. before deciding to continue with plans for the 307 members of the school’s 50th graduating class to receive their diplomas outdoors in Eagle Stadium.
Superintendent Matt Robbins said earlier that the school began having its commencement exercises outdoors during COVID and everybody liked it.
But at 5:45 p.m. dark clouds began rolling out of the south.
Several hundred parents, grandparents, siblings and friends stood in a long line waiting to get into the stadium.
The wind kicked up and umbrellas came out.
And soon rain swept across the campus.
But five minutes later, it stopped and a cool breeze blew.
Soon, stands on both sides of the football field were full and several hundred people leaned against the fence around the field.
Cars filled all the parking lots and stretched along Gemini Drive from Southtown Boulevard to Tamarack Road.
At 6:55 p.m., the graduates, faculty and administration filed onto the field.
And the ceremony was under way, as the sun tried to peek through the clouds.
More from this section
Lillie Self-Miller told her classmates, “We have gone through construction, COVID and rain. We’ve created a bond, and we’ve grown up together.”
Principal Bob Dych congratulated the class.
“You have made it,” he said. “It’s a big change. Your life is in front of you.”
And Amelia Tucker, the class’ honor graduate, told her classmates, “Success is closely related to contentment. Be happy. Be content.”
Some members of the class are heading to college this fall.
Jessi Ball is heading to Western Kentucky University to major in health and human services.
“I want to do something in the medical field,” she said. “But I haven’t decided what.”
Kierston Gardner plans to major in elementary education at WKU.
She said she hopes to come back to Owensboro to teach.
Twins Logan and Hunter Crowe plan to get into the workforce here.
Logan Crowe plans to be a mechanic, and Hunter already has his own lawn care service.
Kelby Horn said he plans to attend Owensboro Community & Technical College and become a welder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.